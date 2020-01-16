California Report: Backroads to Bakersfield for the CBA Great 48 Jam

The California Bluegrass Association (CBA) has been putting on the Great 48 Jam in Bakersfield for many years. The city of Bakersfield and the Marriott Convention Center have been a great host for the event that includes concerts, showcases, workshops, open mics, and of course jamming. Bluegrass jamming and hospitality suites were provided by CBA, CBA Fresno/Kings County, CBA Northern Counties, Southwest Bluegrass Association, Bluegrass Association of Southern California, Music Caravan, San Diego Bluegrass Society, and Bluegrass Music Society of the Central Coast. Lest we think this is all about the musicians, the city of Bakersfield, no stranger to supporting country music, had this to say on their Visit Bakersfield Travel and Information Facebook page.

Visit Bakersfield thanks the California Bluegrass Association for another outstanding Great 48 Bluegrass Jam in California’s ninth-largest city. Bluegrassers from throughout the nation converged on the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center this weekend for lots of pickin’ and singin’. We look forward to seeing you next year when you again Visit Bakersfield…The Sound of Everything Bluegrass.

You can see a lot more about the event history, quotes, and pictures in these two interviews at bakersfield.com: Bow down to bluegrass at annual Great 48 jam and MATT MUNOZ: It’s heartstrings and harmony at Great 48 Jam, but today’s article is about the annual trek pickers from Central California take on the Amtrak San Joaquins to get there. Starting at Jack London’s Square in Oakland, the train rolls slightly north and east through the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta towns of Martinez, Antioch, Pittsburg, and Stockton. It then turns south in the Central Valley through Modesto, Turlock, Merced, and Fresno, arriving in central Bakersfield directly across the street from the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

This train ride has picked up steam in recent years largely due to the work of banjo playing CBA Statewide Activities VP, Ted Kuster. This year Ted organized an entire car for jammers to minimize the impact on Amtrak conductors and other riders. It was a kick watching Ted get off at each stop with his banjo while navigating pickers to the correct car. He had this to say about the train ride.

The first few times I went to Great 48, I rode with Ron Esparza and Geoff Sargent down I-5. We all noticed that we were getting there all tired and stiff and missing out on some of the fun as a result. In 2016, we recruited Peter Langston and the four of us experimentally took the train to Bakersfield, figuring that if it was a good experience we could let other people know about it for next year. Those guys graciously let me sit in with them in the seniors-only area of the train car, and we picked the whole way. The next year I put out some emails and a couple of dozen people joined in, and we ended up picking in the cafe car as well as the car where our seats were. We’ve done it every year since, which makes it officially a bluegrass tradition, by my understanding of the bluegrass tradition rules.

In previous years we took the 9:30 a.m. train. This year we took the 11:30 train instead, which is typically a less popular run, and some of us got on at Jack London Square, where the train first loads up. As a result, we got the entire rear car of the train to ourselves. Since the conductor didn’t have to worry about noise complaints from other passengers, we had no trouble picking all we wanted. There were about forty bluegrass people on the train this time and it was great. I always feel like I’m with my family when I get together with bluegrass people, but even better because we can argue about Earl and Ralph instead of Bernie and Trump. There were at least three picks going on throughout the almost six-hour ride, and everybody seemed to be having a good old time. Well, I personally was a bit irritated that there were some better banjo players than me on the train, so next year I think we might have to hold auditions to prevent that 😉