Caleb Meyer video from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released a music video from Amanda Cook & Kennesaw Ridge.

It’s for their second single from their current release, Deep Water, which tells the disturbing tale of Caleb Meyer, as written by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. The song manages to get both the crime and and the act of revenge into a single murder ballad. Well done!

Assisting Amanda are Carolyne VanLierop on banjo, Joshua Faul on bass, Greg Jones on guitar, and George Mason on fiddle. They hail from the Gulf Coast area of Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.