Caleb Meyer drops for Amanda Cook

Posted on by John Lawless

Mountain Fever Records has released a second single from their newest artist, Amanda Cook, from her upcoming debut for the label, Deep Water.

This one is Cook’s version of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ Caleb Meyer, a grisly song of assault and murder, told in an old time ballad form.

Amanda says that, despite the dark undertones, this song really captured her attention.

“This song has long been a favorite of mine. I especially love the building tension created in this arrangement. That, along with a chilling story is enough to give anyone goosebumps.”

Deep Water isn’t due to hit until November 3, but radio programmers can download Caleb Meyer, and the album’s first single, No Rhyme Or Reason, now from AirPlay Direct.

You can find out more about Cook and her music online.

