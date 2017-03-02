Burn Another Candle coming from Jenni Lyn

Katherine St. Records in Nashville has announced an April 7 release for Burn Another Candle, the first solo project from Jenni Lyn Gardner since the demise of Della Mae.

She’s written eight of the album’s twelve tracks, combining her background as a bluegrass gal with her fondness for old time music, and the contemporary Americana sound that made Della Mae a headlining group all over the world. There’s some twin-fiddle, Monroe-sounding songs, plus several bluesy modern bluegrass numbers, sure to appeal to all her fans from her time as a Della.

Jenni Lyn is touring aggressively in support of the record, with her own band. She’s on mandolin and lead vocals with support from Kyle Tuttle on banjo, Frank Rische on guitar, and Mike Bub on bass.

You can see all her tour dates online.

Radio programmers can download Burn Another Candle now from Airplay Direct.