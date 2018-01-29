Bryan Bowers: A love affair with the autoharp

A rare opportunity arose recently while attending a house concert, as Bryan Bowers, world renowned autoharp player, made a quick stop in Edmond, OK and performed for a select group of fans.

He’s in the Autoharp Hall of fame, and Frets magazine named him autoharp player of the year 5 times in a row, until they wouldn’t let him compete anymore, and he became a member of their gallery of greats. Alongside legends, Chet Atkins, Mark O’Connor, David Grislam and others, Bowers was shocked that he had made it to such a pinnacle of great stringed artists. During conversation, Bowers stated that is was comedy to him, as he didn’t feel justified to be in the same category. “I am a bulldog with a bone, who takes fiddle tunes and plays them until people run out of the room screaming, ‘Please don’t play that again.’”

A shy young man before he entered the music world, Bryan credits it with teaching him how to be sociable. When asked what drove him to play the autoharp, with blue eyes sparkling, Bowers spoke of seeing Jimi Hendrix twice within the same seven day period. But that wasn’t the icing on the cake. Bowers was enjoying the best musical week of his life, as he also got to see Mississippi John Hurt three times, and that is when Bowers became obsessed with open finger picking.

He then attended a jug band party in Richmond, VA where he saw a med student playing Shady Grove on the autoharp. That student handed the instrument over to Bryan and instructed him to place his hand on the bar, close his eyes, and strum with the other hand. The very next day, Bowers went out and purchased his own autoharp with no idea that this would bring him out of his shell. The instrument became his compulsion, sometimes playing 20 hours a day. Bowers began to play in coffee houses, and before long he was initiating conversations, something he had never been able to do. Bryan says, “Music got me over that. I would dream music at night, literally strumming my female partner’s back, during the night.”

Bowers, who describes himself as a voracious reader with few math skills, picked up the “bug” at the age of 28, though he had been encouraged by his Aunt Iola to play the guitar for some tim. At a traditional folk festival in Chicago years ago, Mike Seger questioned him on who had taught him to play. But Bowers was wholly self-taught, and after three major newspaper reviews, he began to feel that he was on his way, and he had “made it” in the Mid-West.