AJ Lee & Blue Summit perform at the Northern California Bluegrass Awards: Isaac Cornelius,
AJ Lee, Jesse Fichman, & Sullivan Tuttle. Photo by Rodney Lee
This past Saturday, the Northern California Bluegrass Society announced the winners of their 2018 Northern California Bluegrass Awards during the annual Bluegrass on Broadway Festival in Redwood City, CA. The festival is free to the public, and sponsored and supported by Redwood City-area businesses, agencies, and individuals.
And the 2018 winners are:
- Band — AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Santa Cruz
- Male Vocalist — Snap Jackson, Stockton
- Female Vocalist — A. J. Lee, Santa Cruz
- Guitar — Sullivan Tuttle, Palo Alto
- Mandolin — A. J. Lee, Santa Cruz
- Banjo — Jesse Personeni, Fiddletown & Snap Jackson, Stockton
- Fiddle — Lee Anne Welch, Saratoga
- Dobro — Jim Mintun, Santa Cruz
- Bass — Paul Knight, Marshall
Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to festival promoters Larry and Sondra Baker, Eric Burman, Fred Morris, and Mitch Third.
Congratulations all of you!