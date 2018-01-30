This past Saturday, the Northern California Bluegrass Society announced the winners of their 2018 Northern California Bluegrass Awards during the annual Bluegrass on Broadway Festival in Redwood City, CA. The festival is free to the public, and sponsored and supported by Redwood City-area businesses, agencies, and individuals.

And the 2018 winners are:

Band — AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Santa Cruz

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to festival promoters Larry and Sondra Baker, Eric Burman, Fred Morris, and Mitch Third.

Congratulations all of you!