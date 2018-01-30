2018 Northern California Bluegrass Awards

Posted on by John Lawless

AJ Lee & Blue Summit perform at the Northern California Bluegrass Awards: Isaac Cornelius,
AJ Lee, Jesse Fichman, & Sullivan Tuttle. Photo by Rodney Lee

This past Saturday, the Northern California Bluegrass Society announced the winners of their 2018 Northern California Bluegrass Awards during the annual Bluegrass on Broadway Festival in Redwood City, CA. The festival is free to the public, and sponsored and supported by Redwood City-area businesses, agencies, and individuals.

And the 2018 winners are:

  • Band — AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Santa Cruz
  • Male Vocalist — Snap Jackson, Stockton
  • Female Vocalist — A. J. Lee, Santa Cruz
  • Guitar — Sullivan Tuttle, Palo Alto
  • Mandolin — A. J. Lee, Santa Cruz
  • Banjo — Jesse Personeni, Fiddletown & Snap Jackson, Stockton
  • Fiddle — Lee Anne Welch, Saratoga
  • Dobro — Jim Mintun, Santa Cruz
  • Bass — Paul Knight, Marshall

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to festival promoters Larry and Sondra Baker, Eric Burman, Fred Morris, and Mitch Third.

Congratulations all of you!

  • Isaac Cornelius and Sullivan Tuttle of AJ Lee & Blue Summit thanking their fans on January 27, 2018 in Redwood City, California. (Photo: Robert Cornelius)
  • Best Female Vocalist AJ Lee accepts her award and encourages her 7-year-old niece Lilybeth Asami in the front row at the 2018 Northern California Bluegrass Awards. Lilybeth plans to begin her onstage bluegrass career this summer at the same age as her aunt, now age 19. (Photo: Betsy Riger)

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy