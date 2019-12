LaTresa Smith has made a music video to accompany her Christmas single from 2018, Bright Star, which features her in duet with Billy Droze, with Pat Flynn on guitar.

The song was the closing track on her The Blood and the River album last year, and is available this year as single from her web site.

Smith is accompanied by members of her band, The Signal, with Markus Stadler on banjo and Randy Smith on bass.