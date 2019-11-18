Breaking In Lonesome video from Rick Faris

Dark Shadow Recording has released a music video for the title track of Rick Faris’ new CD, Breaking In Lonesome.

It’s the rarest sort of track in bluegrass, the cheerful breakup song. This one, a previous #1 hit on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, is wittily conveyed in the video, created by filmmaker Dalton Coffee for Bomber Productions. It comes across like a short film, narrated by Faris, where his wry smile and country charm belies the sadness of the situation being portrayed, set to a hard-driving bluegrass tune.

See if it doesn’t give you a smile.

Breaking In Lonesome has just been released, Rick’s first solo project, and it demonstrates why he has won so many fans during his tenure as guitarist and vocalist with Special Consensus. Most of the songs are ones he has written, and he is supported by Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, Justin Moses on banjo, and Eddie Faris (Rick’s brothers) on upright bass. They all gathered at Dark Shadow Studio in Nashville with producer/engineer Stephen Mougin to arrange and record the songs earlier this year. Special C also stopped in to assist.

For more on the new record, see our review from last week.

Breaking In Lonesome is available wherever you download or stream music online, and on CD directly from the label.