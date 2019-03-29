Breaking In Lonesome from Rick Faris

Dark Shadow Recording ends the month with a new single from their latest signee, Rick Faris. Currently guitarist with Special Consensus, Rick is also getting a start on a solo career with a record this year with his new label.

Faris is another bluegrass lifer, starting on the road with his family band when he was just 7 years old. He continued touring with them until Special C came calling in 2009, where he has been working ever since.

For the single, they have chosen a song of Rick’s Breaking In Lonesome, taken at a breakneck speed, but with a smoothness that producer and label head Stephen Mougin describes as unbelievable.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and hearing as we began to track this album. Each player was pushing their own envelope and driving the others to dig deeper. Songs of this tempo (REALLY FAST) are difficult and can sound ‘frantic,’ but this crew was able to step up, play inspired solos, and still manage to make it all sound easy. I think you’re going to love it as much as I do!”

Woof!

Breaking In Lonesome is available for download purchase from the Dark Shadow web site. Radio programmers can get a copy at AirPlay Direct.