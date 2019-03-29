A look at Jeff Parker & Company

One of the big stories in bluegrass this year is sure to be the emergence of Jeff Parker & Company, the touring band for veteran grasser Parker, late of Dailey & Vincent. As Jamie and Darrin have moved gradually further away from bluegrass, it seemed inevitable that Jeff would strike out on his own, and he has done so with both a strong band and his highly entertaining stage persona.

Parker has dedicated more than three decades of his life to bluegrass, from the time he started out singing at Renfro Valley in his native Kentucky, through several years with Lonesome River Band, and on to Dailey & Vincent in 2007 when they launched their group. Along the way he has released a number of successful solo albums, and developed a strong base of fans from his shenanigans with the D&V show.

Jeff’s touring band, the Company part of Jeff Parker & Company, includes both fellow veterans of the bluegrass scene, and young phenoms just getting their start in the business. On banjo is Joey Cox, who cut his teeth playing with Blue Ridge, Kenny & Amanda Smith, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Andrew Tyler Brown is on bass, Colin Ray on guitar, and Robert Russell on fiddle. Parker fills his familiar spot on mandolin.

They have a busy schedule this spring and summer in the southeastern and central US, so you should be able to find a chance to catch them if you live in the region.

Recently, Paula Hinton captured this live video at central Kentucky’s Meadowgreen Music Park, and it offers a fine look at the music and stage antics you can expect from Parker & Co.

You can find out where they will be this season online. A good time is guaranteed for all!