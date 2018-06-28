Brad Hudson announces touring band, signs with Turnberry Management

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Brad Hudson has announced the musicians who are touring with him this summer. Brad has been visible in bluegrass this past few years, playing reso-guitar with both Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and Sideline. A recent decision to launch his solo career comes after many additional years on the road in Gospel music, and working with superstar Dolly Parton.

A debut album, Next New Heartbreak, came last fall from Pinecastle Records, and he has been out in support since earlier this year.

Brad is featured on lead vocals and reso-guitar, backed by Dillon Abney on bass, Logan Hembree on guitar, Andy Stinnett on mandolin, and Colin Ray on banjo. Despite their youth, all are experienced bluegrass players and contribute to making Hudson’s music available in live performance.

And Brad says that his love for bluegrass fuels his desire to take it out to the fans.

“I love this music so much. Traditional, Gospel, contemporary, it’s all good as long as it is a reflection of what’s inside you and makes the audience feel something.”

Assisting with booking and management tasks is Keith Barnacastle with Turnberry Management.

You can learn more about Brad and his music online.