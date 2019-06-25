Bowregard takes first at Telluride

Congratulations to Bowregard, who took first place last weekend in the band contest at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado. The Boulder-based group came out on top in a competition among 12 bands, some of whom had traveled many miles to take part.

Bowregard consists of Max Kabat on guitar, Colleen Heine on fiddle, Zach Smith on bass, James Arrington on banjo, and Justin Konrad on reso-guitar. Max sings most of the lead, with all other members save Justin joining on harmonies.

Like so many bluegrass bands, they met at a jam in 2017 and decided they wanted to play more together. Justin came aboard just this year.

The contest was held over multiple rounds, with the finalists being Bowregard, Stillhouse Junkies from Durango, CO, The Pine Hearts from Olympia, WA, and One Fret Over from Raleigh-Durham, NC.

Bowregard takes home a $750 cash prize, D’Addario strings, a spot on the main stage at Telluride 2020, and a 5-song EP recorded, mixed, and mastered by The Studio at eTown Hall and Airshow Mastering Boulder.

We’ll have a more detailed report from Telluride coming up in the next few days.