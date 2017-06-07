Bon Aqua Bluegrass Festival launches in July

Bon Aqua, TN, in Hickman County southwest of Nashville, will be the site of the state’s newest bluegrass bash next month when the debut Bon Aqua Bluegrass Festival kicks off at the Hideaway Farm on July 1. Top bluegrass touring acts will be on hand, including Lonesome River Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, NewTown, and Hogslop String Band.

The one day event will be accessible with a 40 minute drive from downtown Nashville, and held at Johnny Cash’s former retreat which now serves as a music venue and country music museum. Those in attendance will be welcome to explore the grounds, which includes the log home where Cash once lived. Food and drink will be offered by various vendors, along with complimentary children’s activities.

General admission tickets are offered in advance for $25, and will be $30 on site. Special discounts are offered to residents of Hickman and Davidson counties, or Faiview city, and active duty military and children 12 and under will be offered free admission. Tickets are available online, and will be limited to 2,000 for this first year.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. on July 1, with music scheduled from 12:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.