Bobby Osborne presented with Bluegrass Star Award

A version of this article has appeared on the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation web site.

Bobby Osborne, a veteran bluegrass musician and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry, has been honored with the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation’s Bluegrass Star Award. It was presented on Saturday, October 20, 2018 during the Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West in Farmers Branch, TX. The Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival, typically held in the Farmers Branch Historical Park, was moved inside the Omni for 2018 due to extraordinarily wet conditions in the park. Osborne was joined on stage by Del McCoury and Sierra Hull, both of whom have previously received the Award.

“In 2010, the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation began a tradition of honoring bluegrass artists who do an exemplary job of advancing the music and bringing it to new audiences while preserving its character and heritage,” said Alan Tompkins, founder of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation. Previous Bluegrass Star Awards have been presented to Rhonda Vincent, J.D. Crowe, Peter Rowan, Sierra Hull, Ricky Skaggs, and Del McCoury. “Bobby Osborne has had an incredible career in bluegrass music spanning 70 years, which includes the time he spent serving his country as a United State Marine. He’s in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame not once but twice – both as a member of the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers and as a member of the Osborne Brothers – the group that he founded with his brother, Sonny Osborne.”

Bobby is a member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame who now spends his time helping young musicians as a member of the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, located in Hyden, Kentucky and directed by his son, Dean Osborne.

“Throughout his career, Bobby Osborne found new and innovative ways to make bluegrass music interesting for listeners all around the country. He’s brought bluegrass to thousands of new listeners during his career, and is certainly deserving of our Bluegrass Heritage Foundation Bluegrass Star Award,” said Tompkins.

Video of the award presentation courtesy of David Seay Productions.