Patton Wages teaching at Acoustic Cellar Guitars

Pickers in north Georgia have a great new opportunity to study with a top pro player. Patton Wages, banjo player with Volume Five, will be teaching at Acoustic Cellar Guitars in Clarkesville when they officially open for business next month.

The store will seek to serve the needs of the acoustic and bluegrass community, with both new and vintage instruments, lessons, repairs, and accessories. Clarksville is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta at the foot of the Chattahoochee National Forest.

Acoustic Cellar is the brainchild of David Newsome, a vintage instrument collector, and his wife, Wendy. They are huge bluegrass fans, and have a storefront set up in downtown Clarkesville. They will be a Martin guitar dealer, also stocking multiple vintage guitars and banjos, including a number of prewar Mastertones. Newsome will also display some of his vintage pieces for people to see, including what Patton tells us is a very special prewar flathead that will be in the store.

Once they open, Patton will be in the store most days when the band isn’t open the road. In addition to lessons on banjo and guitar, he will be offering instrument set up, and help choosing a new instrument from their many selected pieces.

He invites all his bluegrass pals to stop in and visit the store when they open in November.

”I’m truly looking forward to diving into this new endeavor with some really great folks that I’ve become close friends with over the last few years. To be able to offer lessons, repairs and setups on instruments, as well as a place for someone to find their own prize instrument, new or vintage, is gonna be something that I’m definitely going to enjoy! If you’re in the area, come see us and maybe pick a tune or two!”

More details about an opening date will be posted on the Acoustic Cellar Guitars web site.