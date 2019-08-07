Bobby Osborne Jr to The Price Sisters

The Price Sisters, bluegrass music’s traditional singing siblings, announced today that they have brought Bobby Osborne, Jr into the band on bass.

Bobby, who sometimes goes by the nickname, Boj, is the son of the great bluegrass superstar with whom he shares a name, and, therefore, the nephew of Sonny Osborne as well. He has played bass with his dad’s group for several years, and will continue to do shows with them as he is able.

Lauren and Leanna Price are twin sisters from Ohio, both recent graduates of the bluegrass music program at Morehead State University in Kentucky. They turned heads while they were still in school, not only for their striking similarity in look and sound, but for their faithful recreations of classic bluegrass from the 1950s and ’60s. Lauren plays mandolin in a style closely mimicking Bill Monroe’s, so much so that audiences often have to do a double take to make sure that the young woman on stage is really the one playing it.

Leanna plays the fiddle, and their duet harmony wins rave reviews wherever they go.

Completing the group are Scott Napier on guitar and Lincoln Hensley on banjo.

You can find more information about The Price Sisters, including their recordings and tour dates, online.