BluegrassCountry live from World of Bluegrass

BluegrassCountry, the 24/7 streaming radio service from Washington, DC, is down in Raleigh once again, broadcasting almost live from IBMA’s World of Bluegrass 2019.

They are calling it “almost live” because even though they will be recording live performances and interviews today and tomorrow on site, they will actually go out on a 30-minute delay.

World of Bluegrass registrants are invited to attend the sessions in real time, staged in Room 201 at the Raleigh Convention Center. Those unable to be there in person can listen worldwide at www.bluegrasscountry.org, from from 1:00 – 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday. The lineup features a nice mix of established acts and up-and-comers, with a wide range of interpretations of bluegrass including arch traditionalists right up to the most modern practitioners.

The broadcast schedule for their Showcase of Bands is as follows:

Wednesday, September 25

1:00 – 1:25 Mike Mitchell

1:30 – 1:55 David Davis & the Warrior River Boys

2:00 – 2:25 Williamson Branch

2:30 – 2:55 Kevin Prater Band

3:00 – 3:25 Colebrook Road

3:30 – 3:55 Scott Slay & the Rail

4:00 – 4:25 ClayBank

4:30 – 4:55 Garrett Newton Band

5:00 – 5:25 The Wooks

Thursday September 26

1:00 – 1:25 Tom Mindte & Mason Via

1:30 – 1:55 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

2:00 – 2:25 Amanda Cook

2:30 – 2:55 Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers

3:00 – 3:25 Laurie Lewis

3:30 – 3:55 Carolina Blue

4:00 – 4:25 George Jackson

4:30 – 4:55 Tellico

5:00 – 5:25 Circus #9

So set your HD Radio to 88.5 FM HD2 in the DC listening area, or go to bluegrasscountry.org online, for a perfect overview of what is being presented at World of Bluegrass this year.

Those wanting to see these artists live in BluegrassCountry’s remote IBMA studio should note that the schedule above is off by a half hour. Artists will appear on site 30 minutes earlier than the schedule indicates.