Bluegrass Today email spoof

Posted on by John Lawless

A quick note to our many business clients…

Somehow, someone managed to hack into our domain email system this morning, and sent out a phishing email. If you received an email from our business office with a link that asks you to log in to your own email, don’t do it! It wasn’t from us.

The system has been re-secured, and it should not happen again.

The hacker was not able to access any billing information, which is stored in a different software application. We’re not sure what their intent may have been, possibly just to be obnoxious.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

