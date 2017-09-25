Bluegrass Today at World Of Bluegrass 2017

As per usual, your dutiful Bluegrass Today staff will be on hand throughout the 2017 World Of Bluegrass week in Raleigh, NC. The IBMA’s annual convention starts tomorrow (September 26) at the Raleigh Convention Center, running through the big Awards Show on Thursday evening, and the weekend’s double blast with the Wide Open Bluegrass festival at the Red Hat Amphitheater and the free StreetFest occurring downtown.

Correspondents and photographers will be capturing the various seminars, performances, addresses, showcases, and other WOB happenings as best we can. John Goad, David Morris, Daniel Mullins, and myself will be reporting from the convention center and outside showcase venues, and Frank Baker will be contributing his fine photographs.

We’ll provide results from Wednesday’s Momentum Awards, Thursday’s Special Awards, plus the big International Bluegrass Music Awards on Thursday night. Expect to see photos and reports of the many items and services on offer in the large exhibit hall, and myriad images of the big weekend concerts.

Our reporters will cover the keynote address from Rhiannon Giddens, as well as the academic conference held on Friday and Saturday billed as The Bluegrass Symposium.

If you would like to stop by and say howdy, we’ll be in room 302B in the convention center, on the opposite side of the building from the seminar rooms. Entering by the main glass doors, turn to the left to find this media room. If you have a new release or product to share, or any news of note for the bluegrass world, be sure to come by and let us know.

The weather for the week looks lovely, so if you can make the drive to Raleigh – or get there by some alternative conveyance – join us for World Of Bluegrass 2017! If you can’t make it, you can get a feel for all the fun here at Bluegrass Today.