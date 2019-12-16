Bluegrass t-shirts from KY Grass Life

Still looking for a last-minute gift for that bluegrass lover on your list? Jonathan Carroll with KY Grass Life may have just what you need.

The Kentucky-based artist has created a number of clever t-shirt designs that will proudly show the wearer’s love for the music. It all started with an idea for an image that turned into his first shirt, a play on The Brady Bunch which he calls The Bluegrass Bunch.

I did the drawing that ended up becoming my first shirt early this year. I had an idea for the Mount Rushmore of Bluegrass so I drew the image. At first, I had stickers made of it, then a dozen shirts for friends and family. People started seeing us wearing them at shows and festivals, asked where they could get one, and that’s how this all began. Since then, I’ve drawn a few more designs for myself and also shirts for bands (The Grascals, Turning Ground).

Since then Carroll has come up with a number of other t-shirt ideas, and custom instrument prints created to your design. All have proved to be quite popular with bluegrass fans, and are available for sale online.

Like most folks in the world of grass, Jonathan is a picker as well and, as he says, “plays a little guitar.” But he is especially pleased to offer something to that market with his art.

“Each design is my own. I compare it to what I think song writing must be like. When an idea hits me, I just go with it.

I’ve always loved bluegrass and I’m glad I can share some of my admiration for the music and those that make it.”

See everything from KY Grass Life online.