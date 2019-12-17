Carolina Blue to Billy Blue Records

Billy Blue Records continues their aggressive approach in the bluegrass industry by announcing the signing of western North Carolina’s Carolina Blue to the label. Since launching during the summer of 2018, Billy Blue, headed by Ed Leonard of Daywind Music Group and singer/songwriter Jerry Salley, have signed some of the top groups in the business, including Doyle Lawson, Joe Mullins plus exciting newcomers like Appalachian Road Show and Band of Kellys.

Carolina Blue has proved themselves as a fast rising group over their last two albums, accompanied by regular touring all over the US. They play in a traditional bluegrass style that is both driving and graceful at the same time, heavily influenced by Bill Monroe, but presented with new songs primarily written within the band. Their powerful stage show is accented by attire that is period-correct to the days when Monroe hit the scene in the 1930s, and delivered with soul and respect.

The heart of the band are its two primary singers and songwriters, Bobby Powell on guitar and Tim Jones on mandolin, who launched the band together back in 2007. They are joined by Reese Combs on bass, James McDowell on banjo, and Aynsley Porchak on fiddle.

Salley, Creative and A&R Director for Billy Blue, says he has had his eye on Carolina Blue for a while.

“We are very excited and honored to be given the chance to work with them. They are a wonderful fit for Billy Blue Records and we look forward to partnering with them to help them grow their unique brand of bluegrass music.”

And Powell says that he and the band can’t wait to get started on a new project for the label.

“When I heard that Jerry Salley and Ed Leonard were launching a new bluegrass record label a year or so ago, I remember feeling excited and intrigued. In a short amount of time, Billy Blue Records has set an award winning standard of excellence within our industry. I believe that Jerry and Ed understand and support our passion, which is to present our original music in the same style and format that Mr. Monroe did. We are honored to be included in such a talented roster of bands and excited to get into the studio and begin our journey as part of the Billy Blue Records family!”

New music from Carolina Blue on Billy Blue Records is expected sometime next spring.