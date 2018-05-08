Bluegrass Retrospect now airing on WRGG

Bluegrass Retrospect with Brett Smeltzer, a two-hour bluegrass program running online since 2012, is now running each week on WRGG radio in Greencastle, PA. It will air on Sundays from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

WRGG is a community radio station, supported by listener donations and underwritten by regional businesses. They broadcast at 93.7 FM, and at wrgg.org online, playing a mix of oldies, Gospel, and specialty music programs.

Smeltzer has hosted the show for six years, starting on The Bluegrass Mix network, and now on The Bluegrass Jamboree online. He is the mandolinist with West Virginia’s Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band, and produces the show from his studio in Charles Town, WV.

Describing Bluegrass Retrospect, Brett says that it, “features the finest in area and mainstream bluegrass music! I’ll do my best to get your favorite bluegrass artists of yesterday and today, as well as your favorite rising bluegrass artists of tomorrow aired for you right here.”

Look for Bluegrass Retrospect with Brett Smeltzer starting May 20 on WRGG.