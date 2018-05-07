Cody Gressett to Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show

The Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show has announced that Cody Gressett from Hickory, Mississippi has joined the group on mandolin and harmony vocals. He should be a perfect fit for Karl’s old time bluegrass and original country sound, as Gressett has made a careful study of the music of seminal artists like Bill Monroe and Hank Williams.

He joins an aggressive show that includes Billy Hurt on fiddle, Brennen Ernst on banjo, Kris Shiflett on bass, and Dany Bureau on washboard. Karl plays guitar, sings the lead, wears the hat, and directs the stage activities.

Shiflett says that Cody brings some new excitement to the band, not only for his playing and singing skills, but with the youthful energy he carries at only 18 years of age.

“Cody is a fine vocalist who not only sings all parts but is also a strong lead singer. Cody’s interpretation of early Bill Monroe style mandolin playing fits the band perfectly. It’s rare to hear someone play tremolo in this day and time, and even more so to see someone with an awareness of its importance, and the role it played in the development of mandolin playing in bluegrass music. We look forward to working with Cody and enjoying the contributions his talent will bring to our show.”

Cody responds with his own eagerness to be working with this band.

“Playing with KSBC is a delightful experience and not only a pinnacle in my musical journey but in my life. The level of musicianship and camaraderie in the group is outstanding.”

He joined the group late in April, and can be seen with Karl and the Show on all their appearances in the US and Canada this season.

You can learn more about Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show online.