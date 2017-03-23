Bluegrass Outlaws hunting a mandolinist

West Virginia’s Bluegrass Outlaws hit the scene hard when the band initially formed a few years ago. Shortly after they launched, the group fronted by Becky Webb Monk and her husband Chris, took first place at the 2016 SPBGMA Bluegrass Band Championship, and released a self-titled album.

They’ve been busy playing shows throughout the southeastern US, building a fan base with their tight, youthful, traditional bluegrass sound.

But now founding member and mandolinist Evan Maynard is having to step away from the group owing to new work commitments. He has gotten a good job with GE close to home, and won’t be able to honor all the dates they have booked for this year and beyond.

So The Outlaws have announced that they will be holding auditions to find a new member to take his spot. The successful applicant will be a pro-caliber mandolinist, able to sing lead and all the common bluegrass harmony parts, and comfortable with the contemporary, hard-driving style in which the band performs.

Anyone with a serious interest in auditioning should contact Becky through the band website or her Facebook page, and be prepared to send samples of their playing and singing to be considered. Tryouts with the full band will be scheduled soon.

You can find out more about The Bluegrass Outlaws and hear some of their music online.