Bluegrass on TV this weekend

With much of the US expecting pleasant spring weather this weekend, there may not be as many people at home watching TV. But if you do find yourself in front of the screen, here are a couple of opportunities to see some bluegrass favorites on television.

The Tennessee Titans of the NFL have enlisted Ricky Skaggs to help them announce one of their 2017 draft picks with a performance on the NFL Network. Ricky will announce a pick on Saturday (4/29) between 12:30-1:30 (EDT), and then kick off his hit song (written by Larry Cordle), Highway 40 Blues. The NFL draft has become something of an entertainment spectacle in recent years, with teams and the league bringing all sorts of guests into the studio to attract eyeballs as the selection process goes into its later rounds.

But hats off to the Titans for including bluegrass in the mix for the Nashville-based team. Tune in to the NFL Network on your cable or satellite system or connected devices.

Also coming to the screen this weekend is an appearance by Flatt Lonesome on Daystar Television’s Gospel Music Showcase with Guy Penrod. The band will not only pick and sing on the show filmed last fall, but also sit for an interview segment. It airs on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) on affiliated cable/satellite providers and on demand devices, or you can watch it by livestream online.

One other special bit of programming, this time on SiriusXM satellite radio, is a presentation on Bluegrass Junction of Mac Wiseman – I Sang The Song, played in its entirety, along with an interview with Mac and one of his co-writers on this project, Thomm Jutz. To hear the show, tune in to channel 62 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Saturday, or noon on Sunday (4/30).

Now go outside and enjoy the spring!