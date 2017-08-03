Bluegrass Museum launches Bluegrass Band Project

The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY is launching a new initiative in coordination with Volunteer Owensboro to get local pickers and singers together and playing music together. Called the Bluegrass Band Project, the museum will be bringing 50 musicians into a class where they will all learn a set list of songs which they will work on in small groups over the course of six sessions.

The program is designed primarily for pickers who can play some on their instruments, but don’t have experience with a band. As a part of the project, small groups will be assembled to work together in class, and then encouraged to commit to holding regular rehearsals after the program ends. Performances will be arranged for these groups throughout the community, where they can share bluegrass with nursing home patients, at non-profit events, homeless shelters, and the like.

Each participant will be asked to pay a $35 fee, which includes:

Practice CD containing 12 songs that will be the focus throughout the program

Lyrics for each song that includes chords and other pertinent information

T-shirt (this shirt will be worn by each band member when serving in the community)

Group instruction to learn the songs and to talk through personal practice strategies

Band coaching and mentoring in smaller groups (band coaches will also participate with each band on their first performance outside the museum)

Sessions start August 17 and will run once monthly through December 14.

Interested participants can sign up for the Bluegrass Band Project online.