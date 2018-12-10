Bluegrass Heritage Festival is moving indoors

The popular Bluegrass Heritage Festival in Dallas, TX has announced that they are moving everything indoors for 2019 and beyond. The new site of the festival will be the Wyndham Garden Dallas North hotel in Farmers Branch, just north of the Big D.

The move is in response to two attendees requests, to facilitate more jamming, and to allow the purchase of reserved seats for the concerts. Special festival rates are available from the hotel if you want to spend the whole weekend on site, which include the Wyndham’s free breakfast buffet.

Being indoors, the entire hotel facility, including guest rooms, are now available as jam sites. If you’ve ever attended a hotel festival, you will have seen how bluegrass pickers can improvise almost every nook and cranny into a jam site, including elevators, and Bluegrass Heritage staff are hoping to find the same when the next festival occurs, May 3-5.

For guests who would rather sleep in the evening and play music during the day, quiet sleeping rooms are set aside in areas where jamming is prohibited late in the evening.

Options for RV parking and hookups are being explored now.

The festival is organized and managed by the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Proceeds from this and all other Foundation events go towards promoting and preserving bluegrass music in Texas and beyond.

See all festival details online.