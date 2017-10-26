Bluegrass, Etc gone from KCSN

Bluegrass lovers in and around Los Angeles, CA are without on of their favorite radio voices these days. Frank Hoppe is gone from KCSN, along with his popular program, Bluegrass, Etc.

The change is a result of KCSN having merged with another station, KSBR, with both stations now broadcasting the same signal. The consolidation occurred on September 11 and, as is often the case in the highly competitive radio business, Frank was simply notified that his show was cancelled immediately.

He had worked on the air for KCSN since the early 1980s, when he did a Monday morning folk music show. Not long afterwards, the station changed to a classical music format, and he departed, along with the station manager. But he returned five years later when then bluegrass host Howard Yearwood left. Since that time, every Sunday has found him behind the microphone with Bluegrass, Etc.

The show had focused on both bluegrass and old time music, with a bit of bluegrass Gospel and early country throw in for good measure. Frank provided both a pleasant listening experience and a serious dose of music education.

He was also a musician, a fiddle player, who performed regionally with The Knuckledraggers.

Hoppe tells us that he will explore any other radio opportunities that come his way, and that he will never stop spreading the word as best he can.

“When I was a kid, way before I contemplated doing radio, if you came within a quarter mile of my house I’d be trying to drag you into my living room, saying, ‘You gotta hear this!’ The radio show basically gave me a bigger living room.”

Once a bluegrass evangelist, always a bluegrass evangelist.

Let’s hope someone puts Hoppe back on the air soon.