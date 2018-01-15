Bluegrass Etc finds new home at Bluegrass Country

Bluegrass fans in the Los Angeles area were disappointed to learn in September that Bluegrass, Etc, hosted by Frank Hoppe on KCSN radio, was cancelled after nearly 30 years on the air. Frank and his program were a staple for listeners in that part of southern California all that time.

But now comes news that not only LA grassers but radio listeners worldwide can catch Hoppe’s broadcast each week, now on Bluegrass County. Bluegrass, Etc will run each Thursday from noon to 3:00 p.m. (eastern), which is 9:00 a.m. to noon on the west coast.

Bluegrass Country broadcasts over the air in the Washington, DC metro market, and via online streaming at bluegrass country.org.

Frank says that there will be no change in the format of the show.

“The focus of my show will continue to be traditional bluegrass, bluegrass Gospel, contemporary old-time, and pre-WWII country 78s. Please check it out and send your requests and feedback to me at fphoppe@gmail.com.”

His first broadcast with Bluegrass Country will be on February 1. Like all of their programming, Bluegrass, Etc. will be archived for two weeks online after each show airs.