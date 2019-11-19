Bluegrass comes to Bluegrass Underground at the Hall of Fame

Bluegrass music is coming out of the cave and heading for a special night at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY.

Bluegrass Underground, which normally presents bluegrass and other music in a cave a few hundred feet underground, is taping an all-star cast next month in anticipation of airing it on PBS on February 29, 2020.

The taping, taking place at 7:00 p.m. on December 19, will feature one artist already in the Hall of Fame, Larry Sparks, and a half-dozen who seem likely to join him someday – Michael Cleveland, Missy Raines, Dan Tyminski, Alison Brown, and hosts Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale.

If that’s not enough to make bluegrass fans salivate, a trio of relative newcomers who are racking up awards and could wind up there someday, round out the bill: Becky Buller, Frank Solivan, and Molly Tuttle.

The show is being produced for PBS by Todd Jarrell Productions.

“This feels like a homecoming, as many of today’s most prominent bluegrass artists make a pilgrimage back to the source of the music to document their own musical journeys,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the hall of fame and museum.

For tickets or additional information, go to bluegrasshall.org.