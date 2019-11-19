Phil Leadbetter hospitalized again

Phil Leadbetter, veteran bluegrass reso-guitarist, is back in the hospital. This past few years has brought a great many health issues to bear on Phil’s life, but he has so far beaten them all, including five bouts with cancer.

This time he is hospitalized with pneumonia, which is always serious, but with him being immunocompromised from the various cancer treatments, his doctors want to take no chances.

Phil’s daughter-in-law, Ashley, has shared some details along with a request for prayers.

“Phil has been admitted to the hospital. He has pneumonia but they are also running some additional test on him to see if there is something else going on again. Some of his symptoms are repeats of the last scare we had. He has not been doing well the last little bit, but I think he was hoping it was nothing serious and would start feeling better. Unfortunately that’s not the case.

Fear is the first word that comes to mind for everyone right now. Flashbacks from the last time he was admitted begin to haunt.

Matt and I keep reminding ourselves that fear is not an option.We could allow fear to control our emotions, or instead, let the peace of God rule our hearts and minds. Throughout the Bible the Lord told His people over and over again ‘Don’t be afraid or discouraged.’ With Christ on our side we have no reason to fear anything in this world.

It’s so easy for fear to slip up on you with no warning. In the midst of being confronted with a major difficulty in your life you can be overcome with fear but we have to remind ourselves that there is nothing too big for God!

The size of the mountain is not important to Him!! He’s been faithful before and He will continue to be!!

‘Faith is believing what God says. Fear is believing what the devil says.’ “

Phil has been a friend to everyone in bluegrass throughout his life, and even during the worst of his illness, he never gave up hope or failed to show a smile to those close to him. If you recall him from his long stints with J.D. Crowe & The New South, Wildfire, Grasstowne, or Dale Ann Bradley, and enjoyed his music and/or fellowship, please remember him in prayer during this time.

We will update with further details when they are available.