Blue Yodel #2 from Clay Hess Band

Earlier this summer, shortly before their current Just Another Story album dropped on Pinecastle Records, The Clay Hess Band visited the Bonfire Recording Studios in South Carolina to shoot a couple of live music videos.

The first was released back in July, their arrangement of Waylon Jennings’ Anita You’re Dreaming, and a second has just dropped, their take on Jimmy Rodgers and his iconic Blue Yodel #2, among the most covered songs in the history of country music. Also sometimes known as My Lovin’ Gal Lucille, Clay speeds the song up and gives it a decidedly bluegrass treatment, without losing Jimmy’s bluesy feel or the signature yodel.

Just Another Story is available now from your favorite download and streaming sites, and to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.