Blue Ox Festival offers new Paul Bunyan pass

The Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire, WI has announced a new ticket option for the third year of their annual June event. The three-day music fest is hosted by Pert Near Sandstone, based in nearby Minneapolis, MN, and focuses on modern string bands and experimental bluegrass acts as their primary draw.

The Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush, and The Infamous Stringdusters are this year’s headliners, along with Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, The Steeldrivers, and Steep Canyon Rangers. Also on tap are sets from the Jeff Austin Band, Mandolin Orange, Lil’ Smokies, Mipso, and Lindsay Lou.

New for this year is a special VIP ticket called the Paul Bunyan Pass, designed for attendees who don’t dig the rough camping vibe. For $175 it entitles the bearer to:

Access to the Blue Ox Lounge with air conditioning, private bar, seating and tables

Private elite restrooms with running water

Access to viewing deck off of the Blue Ox Lounge

Light snacks

Stainless steel beverage cup

A limited number of these tickets are available, and with the festival starting on June 14, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Blue Ox ticket site and purchase them as soon as possible.

The Paul Bunyan Pass is sold as an add-on, meaning that a regular ticket for admission is also required. See the ticket page on the Blue Ox web site for details on the various ticket options, all of which include camping in the park’s large unreserved lot. RV and tow-behind camping spots are also available.