Blue Moon Over Texas video from Williamson Branch

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for their current single with Williamson Branch, a song by David Stewart, Jerry Lasiter, and Earl Clark called Blue Moon Over Texas. Melody Williamson, as authentic a young singer as we have in bluegrass, takes the lead vocal.

This one is a perfect encapsulation of what this talented family band delivers on stage… drive, fun, clever, and cute. The Williamson clan works hard for your attention, and Blue Moon Over Texas shows why they are well worthy of getting it.

It is also the opening track of their latest record, Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy, which officially releases today.

The Branch is Kevin and Debbie Williamson on guitar and mandolin respectively, their three daughters – Melody on fiddle, Kadence, on bass, and Caroline, also on fiddle – and Anthony Howell, the lone non-Williamson, on banjo.