Blind Ricky to Lori Lambert Promotions

Lori Lambert Promotions has announced the signing of Blind Ricky to their talent roster. The band is based in central Kentucky, near Lexington, and take a modern and eclectic approach to their bluegrass sound.

Or as Lori puts it, “this isn’t your Grandpa’s Bluegrass Band.”

All the members have years of experience playing bluegrass, but they incorporate all the many influences that they have experienced playing in other genres as well. You might catch them on stage in the middle of an old classic like Little Sadie, or a version of a pop hit from Journey or Fleetwood Mac. All done up in a grassy style.

Blind Ricky are Danny Barnes on banjo, Randall Coon on guitar and reso guitar, Robin Barrett on mandolin, Porter Corum on fiddle, Jesse Pena on bass, and Kirk Kirkpatrick on percussion. Their latest album, Heart Breaker, was released earlier this year features their hybrid grass sound and vocals from Robin and Randall. It is available from iTunes and other online services.

Here’s a recent video of the band. Sorry it’s a bit blurry.

Blind Ricky has been performing together for several years, but have reformed in recent years with Robin out front.

Lori is looking to help them take their unique sound beyond the Kentucky region where they have been playing. For more details about the group, contact her on Facebook.