Blackberry Summer video from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has released another video from their recent self-titled project for Dale Ann Bradley.

This one shows the softer side of the gifted bluegrass singer in Blackberry Summer, a reflective song about simpler times, and growing up around people that you love. Dale Ann says that it’s one she had written several years ago, but didn’t get around to recording for some time. As she put it in an earlier interview, the song haunted her until she finally got in down on tape.

The video, shot in Taylor’s Mill in Taylors, SC by Pinecastle’s Bonfire video team, mixes shots of Bradley singing with her guitar, with archival footage of the good ol’ days. You can really feel the love she has for her grandmother that she sings about in Blackberry Summer.

Dale Ann is scheduled back in the studio later this month to lay down a new project for Pinecastle. Can’t wait for that one.