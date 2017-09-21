Billy Droze celebrates #1 in Nashville

Billy Droze has had a good run this summer on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. Two songs from his debut bluegrass album, To Whom It May Concern, spent time at #1, Kentucky Blue and It Gets Better With Time.

His distinctive and decidedly county voice scored a hit with bluegrass radio all over the US, as did the clever songs he’s written. Two number ones from a single album is impressive on its own, but for a new artist, it’s really quite a coup.

Earlier this month he was presented with a #1 memento by the folks at the his entertainment attorney’s office, The Gordon Law Group. They surprised Billy with a memorial plaque noting that It Gets Better With Time had spent three weeks at the top spot, featuring a copy of the CD and cover along with a replica of our chart engraved in bronze.

It bears mentioning that another song from the album, his version of Columbus Stockade Blues, also had chart success this year, though it didn’t make it to #1.

Well done Billy!