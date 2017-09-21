17th Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival in VA

The 17th Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a great potluck supper. Anyone that left hungry did so willingly!

Mike Andes, Christopher Sexton, and Caleb Cox of Nothin’ Fancy opened the evening with a stirring acapella version of the National Anthem. The rest of the band then joined them for a few tunes. The first evening was capped off by the Mountain Highway Band. This is a family band that started just 15 months ago. The kids range in age from 16 down to 11. This family has a great start on their musical journey. Remember the name.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each feature great bluegrass music.