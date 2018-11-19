Bill Hicks passes

In 1974 the Ramblers started performing in a theatre production, Diamond Studs, The Life of Jesse James (a collaboration with the Southern States Fidelity Choir among others), starting at the Ranch House in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Subsequently, they took the show to New York, where it ran at the West Side Theater in Manhattan from New Year’s Eve 1974 until the end of July of the following year.

In addition to their appearances in Diamond Studs, in the October 1974, their first LP The Red Clay Ramblers with Fiddlin’ Al McCanless was released by Folkways Records.

Watson takes up the story ..

“We became full-time musicians in 1974 when we went to New York to perform in the show Diamond Studs.”

During the six years from 1975 The Red Clay Ramblers built on their highly-acclaimed eight-month off-Broadway run with Diamond Studs, making a short side-trip with the production to the ArtPark amphitheater, Niagara Falls, New York, and a tour from Florida to Boston; they played the first Eno Festival in Durham, North Carolina; are the first band ever at the legendary Down Home Pickin’ Parlor in Johnson City, Tennessee; and they performed at the Carter Family Store in Hiltons, Virginia, for the first time, meeting the Carter Family’s Sara Carter.

They made their first overseas tour, with personal appearances from Scotland to Switzerland, and from Sweden to Romania; then toured with Ralph Stanley on the US West Coast and in Canada; they made their first appearance on A Prairie Home Companion, when it was just a local Minnesota Public Radio show, broadcasting from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, an 11-acre park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Ramblers performed at the 1978 Winnipeg Folk Festival; then returned to Europe, making some eight Channel crossings in two weeks, playing at the Nyon Festival (Switzerland), the Cambridge Folk Festival (England), and the at the Fête des Leus Frasnes-lez-Couvin, Belgium (with Tom Paxton); the band also appeared at festivals in Vancouver (British Columbia) and at Wheatland (Remus, Michigan).

In 1979 the Red Clay Ramblers toured Belgium and France with Steve Goodman and Tom Paxton.

During that era the group released the LPs Stolen Love, Twisted Laurel and Merchant’s Lunch; and recorded Chuckin’ the Frizz – live at the Cat’s Cradle nightclub in Chapel Hill – and the tracks for Debby McClatchy with the Red Clay Ramblers.

After a three-month transition period with Clay Buckner doubling on fiddle, Hicks left the band at the beginning of 1981.

Hicks contributed a few songs to the Ramblers’ repertoire; The Hobo’s Last Letter – on the LP Twisted Laurel; Play “Rocky Top” – Chuckin’ the Frizz; the 2nd verse of Cabin Home – Chuckin’ the Frizz, and Three Bells Road, another tune from the Chuckin’ the Frizz LP.

Songwriter Joe Newberry fondly recalls the story behind one of those songs …..

“Hicks always laughed about writing Hobo’s Last Letter while working as an editor at Duke Press. He would say that it was the perfect place to do it, since, as he would put it, writing a song and editing a book look exactly the same from across the room.

The chorus to ‘Hobo’ is full of love and hope…..

‘I’ll be home in the morning when the sun is coming up. And the rooster’s singing ‘wake up’ to a thousand buttercups. There’ll be pigs in the pen, and turkeys in the woods. I’ll be home in the morning, dear, for good.’

I am so glad we got to perform this on Prairie Home Companion just three short years ago this month.”

Watson shared these thoughts about Hicks’ spell with the Red Clay Ramblers ….

“The constant touring eventually led him to leave the band and concentrate on being a stone mason, and by all accounts a good one.

He was the fiddler during what I believe was the most creative time for the Ramblers – 1975-1980 – when we released three albums and toured seemingly incessantly around the country and also Europe. His style was not only rooted in tradition but also adventurous, which fit the style of the Ramblers to a T, and his energy was contagious.”

After leaving the Red Clay Ramblers Hicks began working as a stone mason in Chatham County, North Carolina, and playing music with his wife, Libby.

However, it wasn’t long before Watson linked-up with Hicks once more …

“I started playing music again with him in the late 1980s in the Next Zenith String Band, which included his wife Libby on guitar and Tom Holt on banjo.”