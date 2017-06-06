Bill Clifton health update

Since reporting last week that bluegrass legend Bill Clifton had been hospitalized in Bristol, TN, we have received another update from his wife, Tineke Marburg.

He had been admitted for emergency surgery to cut out several feet of dead and knotted intestine, and is now recovering in hospital.

Tineke’s latest update shows him improving…

“He is now in his own room, no longer in ICU, and gone are most of the scary tubes and hoses. He is doing good, healing well, but keeps on sleeping a lot. Has had some clear fluids, and a lot less pain medicine. Some friends have been visiting him, and daughter Chandler and Derek, coming all the way from Charleston, SC have been with him all day! They stay with me at night in Mendota, and Chandler even brought me tea in bed this morning, just like her daddy has done for 40 years! Tomorrow morning she will give Bill a shave, something they apparently don’t do in this hospital, out of fear of nicking the patient. I wish anybody could explain this to me! Is it easier to put in IV’s and do all the other stuff nurses do? Tomorrow more friends will come visit, which I know he loves, even though he does not talk much. (Anybody believes that?) I do tell him of all your caring, and a faint smile appears around his dried swollen lips. Keep up the good work dear friends. It helps!”

Those wishing to send cards and letters can do so to:

Bill Clifton

PO Box 69

Mendota, VA 24270

Get well soon, Bill!