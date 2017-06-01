Bill Clifton hospitalized

Tineke Marburg, Bill Clifton’s wife, reports that he is in the ICU in Bristol Regional Medical Center in Tennessee, to where he was transferred after spending two days in the Beckley Hospital in West Virginia with what she described as “terrible belly pain.”

Surgeons at Bristol performed surgery as a matter of urgency, removing several feet of tangled, knotted intestine that had died. Tineke went on to say that, “They were able to attach the good intestine again,” thankfully. Latest reports indicate that Clifton is intubated with an irregular heartbeat, and experiencing a lot of pain.

All at Bluegrass Today wish Bill a speedy recovery with no further complications.

Those wishing to send cards and letters can do so to his official mailing address:

Bill Clifton

PO Box 69

Mendota, VA 24270

Keep ‘em comin’ in ….