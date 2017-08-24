Bill Clifton health update

On June 1, (2017), we reported that Bill Clifton had been hospitalized for abdominal surgery.

His recovery and subsequent release to return home was short-lived, as by June 10 he had to return to hospital, due to problems with his heart-rate. A check-up including blood tests, X-rays and scans enabled the doctors to get his heart rate back to normal. However, he was then found to have pneumonia.

Clifton remained hospitalized for a few more days but, after he returned home he experienced a reaction to the antibiotics prescribed to combat the pneumonia. So, he returned to hospital for a stay that included Fathers’ Day before he was again well enough to be discharged.

Thankfully, his appetite has returned and he has enjoyed a variety of wholesome foods, and some not quite so healthy, shall we say.

Clifton sounded upbeat when we asked about his health recently ….

“I am taking physical therapy two days a week…and, with a lot of help from Raymond McLain and his sisters Alice and Ruth, managed to perform at The Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, last Saturday night (one week ago) [ August 12th].”

Raymond, Alice and Ruth McLain, and Dale Jett were very welcome visitors, morale-boosters and providers of much relief for an often very tired wife, Tineke, during this traumatic time.