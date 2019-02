Folks in Point Pleasant, WV have been enjoying their community’s Bikes & BBQ festival this past three years. Bicycling enthusiasts and barbecue lovers assembled together at the Mothman Statue in downtown Point Pleasant each June for bike rides and the cooking competition.

So how do you make such a festive atmosphere even better? Well, the organizers at this event have decided to add bluegrass, and the first annual Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass festival will be held on June 8, 2019.

There will still be group bike rides of varying distances, and competition barbecue, but also live bluegrass music provided by Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Jacktown Ramblers, and The Half Bad Bluegrass Band. During the day, the downtown square will be given over to the cooking teams, with childrens’ activities, and demonstrations from master mandolin luthier Jonathan McClanahan, with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

Here’s a video put together by Solid Rock Studios in Point Pleasant to share what will be going on in June.

Full details can be found online.