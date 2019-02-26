Mac Wiseman’s funeral service in Nashville

Arrangements have been announced for a funeral service for Mac Wiseman. It will be held tomorrow, February 27, at the Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery in Nashville.

The family will greet visitors from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life service. Mac will be entombed there in the cemetery afterwards.

Active pallbearers have been announced as Danny Haynes, Michael Armistead, Peter Cooper, Ronnie Reno, Dan Hays, and Donnie Bryant.

A number of honorary pallbearers will also be in attendance: Les Leverett, John Prine, H.G. Roberts, Eddie Adcock, George Nesbitt, Sonny Osborne, Bobby Osborne, Del McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, Rob McCoury, Marty Stuart, Jesse McReynolds, Laura Weber White, Mike Bub, Scott Rouse, Roland White, Larry Stephenson, Keith Bilbrey, Bill Anderson, Marcia Campbell, Larry Perkins, Alison Krauss, Cathy Roberts, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Ernie Sykes, Mike Webb, Jeff White, Jim Rooney, Betty Copely, Don Wayne Reno, Dale Reno, Rhonda Vincent, Sierra Hull, Jeremy Stephens, and Corinna Rose Logston.

Those who may wish to share sympathies and memories can do so on the funeral home web site.