Best of Sutton Ole Time Music Hour airing on WCTE TV

The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is recorded each and every Saturday night at The Sutton General Store in Granville, TN, featuring bluegrass groups from all over middle Tennessee and beyond. It is then broadcast over 45 radio stations that cover all 50 states in the US, on varying times and days each week.

The show has been running since 2008, with a family-style supper before the show which is recorded starting at 7:00 p.m. At this time, show staff has archived more than 450 live performances at the General Store, and folks have traveled to the picturesque town of Granville, located on the Cumberland River between Cookeville and Nashville, since the show was launched.

Chris Neeley, Technical Support Manager of the show, tells us that it has literally put Granville on the map, with other businesses opening up in their part of town to support the tourists that now make regular visits to see how folks lived in days gone by.

The reach of the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is getting even wider, now that television station WCTE in Cookeville has begun filming the live concerts, packaging them as The Best of The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Two of these programs have been aired already, with two additional shows still to come. The Rigneys will appear on February 23 at 7:00 p.m., and Code Of The Hills on March 2.

Episodes of The Best of The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will re-air again through the spring and summer months, and it is hoped that will also be broadcast on the Tennessee Channel, making them available on all six of the state’s public television stations.

Celeste Flatt Bennett, Account Manager at WCTE TV, says that they are delighted to include this program in their lineup.

“We love being able to exploit venues from our Upper Cumberland Region and are thrilled to be a part of bringing the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Show from Granville to our viewers!”

WCTE is channel 22 in the middle Tennessee region, also offered on many cable and satellite packages. For those outside of the area, previous episodes can be viewed online, featuring the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band and John Tomlin & Co.

More bluegrass on TV! This is how it’s done.