Bernie Faulkner to host RFD/Heartland songwriter program

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Bernie Faulkner has received approval to start work on a new songwriting program for the RFD and Heartland television networks. It will feature interviews with songwriters where they tell the stories behind their songs before performing them on camera.

It will be shot in Chattanooga, TN initially, though Bernie is considering making trips to other cities if he can arrange to film several episodes in each visit.

The title is not yet certain, though Faulkner is considering either Tales Around The Pot Bellied Stove or Behind The Curtain at this time. 13 episodes have been approved and pre-production is underway.

The show is meant to be multi-genre in its approach. Bernie says that interesting stories is what he is after more so that stylistic compliance. But bluegrass will be a very big part of the mix.

He asks that anyone interested in telling their story on the program to please contact him by email at berniefaulkner441@yahoo.com. Writers must control the rights to their song, including performing it on air.

Congratulations to Bernie for this achievement!