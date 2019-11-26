Berea College seeks Bluegrass Music Ensemble Conductor/Director

It seems each year we learn of more post secondary institutions who are offering classes and degrees in bluegrass and old time music. Not only do these programs help prepare students to function in our industry, they also help expose the music to a wider audience, increase its credibility in the academic world, and provide employment for graduates of these schools.

With that last in mind, Berea College in Berea, KY, has announced that they are seeking an instructor to teach and manage their Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, which has been in operation for several years now. The job would start in the Fall semester of 2020, and while only a one year contract is being offered initially, renewal is possible for this full time faculty position.

From the job posting…

Primary responsibilities include conducting/directing the Bluegrass Music Ensemble, as well as teaching applied instruction in Bluegrass/Appalachian instruments (banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, etc.). The ideal candidate will have an established record of excellence in Bluegrass/Appalachian music performance, applied music teaching at the undergraduate level, display professionalism when interacting with members of the college and community and demonstrate a commitment to carrying out Berea College’s unique mission. Successful candidates will, through their teaching, scholarship, and/or service, demonstrate a commitment to building a diverse community. Candidates are asked to submit a letter of application, current CV, transcript copies, three letters of recommendation, and links to videos of Bluegrass ensemble and solo performances, and an ensemble rehearsal. Applications should be submitted by January 15, for full consideration.

Berea is located roughly two hours from Cincinnati, Louisville, and Knoxville in central Kentucky.

Applications can be submitted online.