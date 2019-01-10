Benefit concert for Alan Perdue

Family and friends of bluegrass mandolinist Alan Perdue have organized a benefit concert for him later this month in Trinity, NC.

Alan was the original mandolinist with Mountain Heart when the band formed in 1998. Actually, Adam Steffey was the founding mando man, but departed just as they were getting underway to work with The Isaacs, so Alan was the first most people saw. He was featured on their debut, self-titled record. Perdue has been active in the bluegrass scene in central North Carolina most of his life.

Now, at 49 years of age, Alan has received a diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver, and can not survive without a liver transplant. The costs for this procedure are enormous, and patients are generally unable to get on the transplant lists without demonstrating an ability to pay. Even with insurance, this is an expensive procedure.

And so folks have pulled together for this show on January 26. It will be held at the Uwharrie Ridge Middle School in Randolph County, starting with a spaghetti dinner at 4:30 p.m. and the concert at 6:00. A donation will be requested as an entry fee, and a live auction will also be conducted during the evening.

Performers include Barry Abernathy’s Appalachian Road Show, Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle, original members of Mountain Heart, plus Flint Hill, The Hatley Family, and more.

Alan’s mom, Janice, is making the supper, which will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and a drink. The charge will be $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for children 8-12. 8 and under will eat for free.

Anyone unable to attend the show can send donations to Janice on Alan’s behalf.

Janice Perdue

4935 Gardengate Road

Asheboro, NC 27205

100% of the monies received will go to Alan’s medical fund.

Liver disease is a frightening prospect, and any donation or show of support will surely lift Alan’s spirits.