Beneath The Open Sky teaser video from Nefesh Mountain

Longtime Bluegrass Today readers have surely seen our earlier praise for Nefesh Mountain, a married couple from New Jersey who apply Jewish theology and liturgical music to the sounds of bluegrass. Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg perform all over the United States with their band, either introducing Jewish audiences to traditional Appalachian music, or lovers of that style to ritualistic Hebrew songs.

With a second album, Beneath The Open Sky, due for release in March, they have created this teaser video shot in the studio with guests like Tony Trischka, Sam Bush, David Grier, Jerry Douglas, and others.

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

Be on the lookout for the new album in 2018.