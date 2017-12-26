Beneath The Open Sky teaser video from Nefesh Mountain

Posted on by John Lawless

Longtime Bluegrass Today readers have surely seen our earlier praise for Nefesh Mountain, a married couple from New Jersey who apply Jewish theology and liturgical music to the sounds of bluegrass. Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg perform all over the United States with their band, either introducing Jewish audiences to traditional Appalachian music, or lovers of that style to ritualistic Hebrew songs.

With a second album, Beneath The Open Sky, due for release in March, they have created this teaser video shot in the studio with guests like Tony Trischka, Sam Bush, David Grier, Jerry Douglas, and others.

Be on the lookout for the new album in 2018.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy