Bend In The Road video from Chris Jones

Mountain Home Music Company is set to release a new song from Chris Jones & The Night Drivers this Friday, and offer a sneak peek this morning with a music video.

The song, Bend In The Road, is vintage Jones, sparse and understated, highly melodic and defiantly positive. Written by Chris and Night Drivers bassist Jon Weisberger, it tells of the promise of greater things just ahead.

In the video we see Chris and the Drivers performing the track, tucked away in an unassuming alleyway. Gina Clowes is on banjo and Mark Stoffel on mandolin.

It’s truly a delightful song.

Bend In The Road is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, and the public will find it on popular streaming and download sites on Friday, June 8.